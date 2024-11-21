Young talents emerge at First Bank Lagos Open golf tournament

The 63rd edition of the annual First Bank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship teed off to a promising start on Monday with the discovery of yet another golf talent in Olamide Afolabi, who grossed a score of 73, 2-over the course par to emerge winner in the Search for Stars category; an integral part of Lagos Open aimed at discovering new golf talents.

While Afolabi sits atop in the Search for Stars category, Ifeanyi Sylvester grossed 76 to come second, leaving Segun Olasinde with a 78-gross score in the third position.

Renowned for growing sports at all levels, the First Bank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship has become a nursery of some sorts for would-be golf professionals, many of whom have gone on to join the elite professional cadre after winning the championship.

In 2002, Port Harcourt-based Willy Gift stunned bookmakers when he tore through the tight fairways of Ikoyi Course emerging victorious over on a field of over two hundred players.

That victory earned Gift sponsorship and he turned professional the following year. Andrew Oche Odoh, another amateur sensation stole the show in Ikoyi winning the 2003 edition.

Today, Odoh is not just a professional golfer but one of Nigeria’s best ever. Danjuma Farouk, Ajayi Tajudeen, Bello Abiola Moruf, Austin Akpodiete are some golf talents that have passed through First Bank Lagos Open.

Organisers said at the moment, Lagos Amateur Open is one of the most sought after golf tournaments in the continent.