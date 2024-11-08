Young artists to display artworks at KOKAB’s inspirit group exhibition

Kokab’s House of Art, an inspiring haven for young creatives, is a showcase of the immense talent of its budding artists at the upcoming ‘Art Inspirit’ exhib scheduled to run from November 2nd to 9th, 2024.

Speaking during a press briefing yesterday, Founder and curator of the exhibition, Kokab Farrukh, said ‘Art Inspirit’ aims to explore the interplay between nature, humanity, and creativity through a collection of works by four of Kokab’s most promising students.

She said over the course of seven days, visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a rich tapestry of artistic expressions across various media, including painting, sculpture, textile, and photography.

SPONSOR AD

“The exhibition is built around two thematic pillars; serenity, solitude, and nature, a visual celebration of nature’s calm, serene, and soothing aspects. attendees can expect to see vibrant landscape paintings, monochromatic photography, and minimalist sculptures that capture the essence of nature’s stillness. And humanity, actions, and nature an introspective exploration of the connections between humans, emotions, and the environment. Through thought-provoking installations, the young artista reflects on humanity’s role in conservation and the intricate relationship between our actions and the natural world.

“At Kokab’s House of Art, we believe in nurturing creativity and encouraging young minds to express themselves. This exhibition is more than just a showcase; it’s an opportunity for our students to share their vision with the community, to inspire, and to spark conversations about the world around us.”

She said artists to be featured include; Eniola Dauda, a 10-year-old prodigy; Idris Ibrahim, an 11-year old, known for Human Portraits; Sara-Michelle Oni, 7 year old whose paintings explore themes of Landscape and Human Figures; Victoria Collins, 11 year old, Tulips and Dolphins; and Mahrukh Farrukh 11 year old, an artist who transforms Cats and Calligraphy and Kokab Farrukh’s Collection of Paintings/Sculptures mixed medium art works named Wings of Freedom.