You’ll win Ballon d’Or very soon, Rodri tells Yamal

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri has tipped Spain and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal to win the individual accolade in the future.

Rodri stated this after winning the 2024 award on Monday.

Addressing Yamal directly, the Manchester City midfielder told him that he will eventually win the Ballon d’Or if he keeps improving.

The 17-year-old wonderkid has been in form for Barca this season, scoring six goals and laying on seven assists in 14 games.

“Lamine Yamal will win the Ballon d’Or very soon, I’m convinced of it. Keep it up, keep working hard, you’ll get there,” Rodri said.

Yamal won the Kopa Trophy for the best young player at the ceremony.

He beat Real Madrid and Turkey youngster Arda Guler to the award, while Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo was third.

Manchester City’s new boy Savinho was fourth, while Yamal’s Barcelona team-mate Pau Cubarsi was fifth.