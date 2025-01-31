✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
You’ll start receiving N77,000 From February, NYSC DG assures corps members

Batch ‘B’ Stream Two 2019 corps members during their swearing-in ceremony at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Kaduna yesterday.
FILE PHOTO

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, has assured members of the scheme who are on the mandatory one year service to the nation that they will begin receiving N77,000 from February.

Amid the reviewed minimum wage and rising inflation, the Federal Government had announced an increment in the monthly allowance of corps members from N33,000 to N77,000, but many have expressed concerns over implementation.

Last year, an official of the scheme had attributed the delay in implementation to the lack of funds.

But while speaking to the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream II corps members in Katsina State, Ahmed confirmed that the increment had been captured in the 2025 budget.

He said it would be effected once the budget is passed.

“The Federal Government has already approved the increment of your allowance. It is no longer news; what we have the approval in our hands. What we are waiting for is just the passage of the budget.

“This month (January) has already ended, but once the budget is passed, by next month (February), you will start receiving N77,000 instead of the usual N33,000,” he said.

He also advised corps members to shun every form of misconduct and other negative behaviours that can jeopardize their future ambitions.

