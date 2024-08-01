You stand on positive side of history, Ododo hails Kogi youths for shunning hunger protest

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State has commended the youths of the state for shunning what he termed politically motivated protest in the country, saying…

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State has commended the youths of the state for shunning what he termed politically motivated protest in the country, saying the young Nigerians stand on positive side of history for not giving up themselves to be used as agents of chaos.

Governor Ododo, who described the youths as “a force for nation building and the bulwark of national development”, said the decision of Kogi youths to organise a summit that examined the roles of Nigerian youths in nation building, showed they were patriotic and believed in the transformative agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The governor made this known while addressing multitudes of youths in Lokoja on Wednesday during the Kogi Youth Engagement Summit themed: “The Role of Nigerian Youth in Nation Building.”

While commending Kogi youths for not making themselves “willing tools in the hands of desperate politicians”, Ododo said President Tinubu had done a lot to change the narratives and highlighted many of the achievements of the present administration.

Addressing the youths, he said, “In February 2023, you came out in your numbers to elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, because of your faith in his love for Nigeria and his capacity to bring hope to our situation as a nation. It is heartwarming to note that your faith in his patriotism, capacity and commitment has remained unshaken.

“The theme of your engagement today, ‘The Role of Nigerian Youth in Nation Building’ couldn’t have come at a better time than now. Nigeria is a nation of potentials. Unlocking those potentials will depend largely on the mindset of young Nigerians like you and I. The level of our nation is the level of our youth. A nation is carried on the strong back of the youth and we must begin to interrogate our roles in building a Nigeria of our dream.”

Canvassing more support for the administration of President Tinubu, Ododo informed the youths that “Under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, your opportunities are limitless.”

He stated, “With the Student Loan Scheme of the Tinubu Administration, children of nobody can now have the chance to be educated to any level of his choice. He has successfully removed the financial barricades to ensure every Nigerian child is educated. This will undoubtedly inspire many to hatch the many opportunities that education presents.

“In the last few months, the Federal Ministry of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy has opened up a lot of empowerment channels, empowering thousands of Nigerian youth in digital skills. Oil is limited to its deposits. Solid minerals are limited to their volume of deposits. The opportunities that digital skills offer are limitless. Therefore, the President is opening windows of limitless opportunities for the youth of Nigeria.

“In recent months under the dynamic leadership of Mr President, the sub-nationals are beginning to benefit from the mineral resources in their states. Modalities are now in place to enable states to take part in partnership for mineral resources exploration. This will expand the horizon for industrialization and consequently open up more jobs for our teeming youth.

“The many agricultural interventions in the nation have exposed more youth to agriculture which is the new gold globally. Hundreds of thousands of youth across the country are already benefitting from schemes that empower them to be big time farmers. They are doing their own protest by leveraging the available opportunities to produce more food for our people.”

“As a Governor, I can tell you authoritatively that sub-nationals have received a lot of support from the Federal Government in order to stimulate the economy and make life better for our people. That is why as Governors, we are doing our best to change the narratives,” he added.

Wondering why some Nigerians would opt for protest despite the achievements alighted, the governor stated, “It is unfair to ask questions about over 60 years of mismanagement and expect answers in a year. Our President is working hard and the benefits are already pouring in. We will surely turn this corner.”