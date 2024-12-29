‘You spoke for me’, Dele Farotimi appreciates Nigerians for support

A human rights activist, Dele Farotimi, has appreciated Nigerians for their collective support during his detention over allegations of defamation.

Dele Farotimi, a human rights advocate, has appreciated Nigerians for standing by him during his time in prison, regardless of his tribe or religion.

The Ekiti state magistrate court in Ado-Ekiti court remanded Farotimi for 21 days after he was accused of “criminally defaming”, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Afe Babalola, in a book titled: ‘Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System’.

SPONSOR AD

After being held in custody for over three weeks, Farotimi regained his freedom on December 24 upon meeting stringent bail conditions.

N/Assembly to amend 161 areas in 1999 constitution – Kalu

NYSC Confirms Hon Benjamin Kalu’s NYSC Certificate

These included a N30 million bond, two sureties (one a property owner), surrendering his passport, and agreeing not to grant media interviews post-release.

Following his release, Farotimi, in a now-viral interview, reflected on the overwhelming support he received from Nigerians.

“We stop being humans because we became Nigerians. They divided us and we fell for it/ Nigerians overlooked my ethnicity, my religion, and spoke for me.

“You would not see me as a Christian, you spoke for me. Because you spoke, Nigeria could not happen to me. You found your voices, I became you and in our collective, we could not be silenced,” he said in tears.