✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

‘You spoke for me’, Dele Farotimi appreciates Nigerians for support

A human rights activist, Dele Farotimi, has appreciated Nigerians for their collective support during his detention over allegations of defamation.

Dele Farotimi, a human rights advocate, has appreciated Nigerians for standing by him during his time in prison, regardless of his tribe or religion.

The Ekiti state magistrate court in Ado-Ekiti court remanded Farotimi for 21 days after he was accused of “criminally defaming”, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Afe Babalola, in a book titled: ‘Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System’.

SPONSOR AD

After being held in custody for over three weeks, Farotimi regained his freedom on December 24 upon meeting stringent bail conditions.

N/Assembly to amend 161 areas in 1999 constitution &#8211; Kalu

NYSC Confirms Hon Benjamin Kalu’s NYSC Certificate

These included a N30 million bond, two sureties (one a property owner), surrendering his passport, and agreeing not to grant media interviews post-release.

Following his release, Farotimi, in a now-viral interview, reflected on the overwhelming support he received from Nigerians.

 “We stop being humans because we became Nigerians. They divided us and we fell for it/ Nigerians overlooked my ethnicity, my religion, and spoke for me.

“You would not see me as a Christian, you spoke for me. Because you spoke, Nigeria could not happen to me. You found your voices, I became you and in our collective, we could not be silenced,” he said in tears.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories