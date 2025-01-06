‘You must meet Kano people’s expectations,’ Gov Yusuf tells new appointees 

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has called on the newly sworn-in commissioners, special advisers and permanent secretaries to work as team for the sole purpose of meeting the expectations of the good people of Kano State.

The governor made the call shortly after he assigned portfolios to the seven new commissioners, 13 special advisers and six permanent secretaries at the ante chamber, Kano Government House, on Monday.

The former Chief of Staff to the Governor, Shehu Wada Sagagi, is assigned as Commissioner for Investment Commerce and Industries; Dr Ismail Aliyu Danmaraya, Commissioner for Finance; Dr Shehu Sani, Commissioner for Power Sustainable Energy; Dr. Dahiru Hashim, Commissioner, Kano State Ministry for Environment and Climate Change; Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, Commissioner for Rural Development; Ibrahim Abdullahi Wayya, Commissioner for Information and Wada Ma’aji as Commissioner for Public Procurement.

The governor said, “To all the appointees, I urge you to see this appointment as a call to serve with integrity, dedication and humility. The expectations of the good people of Kano State are high and we must therefore work together to deliver the results they desire.

“As you have all been sworn in as Honorable Commissioners, as Special Advisers, as Permanent Secretaries, I would like to admonish you to draw your attention to bear in mind that the oaths recently conducted is a public promise to execute your duties efficiently and guided by no interest other than the public interest.

“You are appointed to serve the good people of the state to the best of your ability. The Honorable Commissioners and the Permanent Secretaries, to all of you, I urge you to work hand-in-hand with each other to ensure effective service delivery to the state. It is very imperative that you manifest to all, serving as unifiers within the movement. Embrace everyone, foster inclusivity and work diligently to support our administration in fulfilling the promises we made during our campaign in the year 2023.”

Governor Yusuf emphasised that the appointments were carefully made to ensure the selection of capable hands that would contribute to achieving good governance.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to addressing numerous challenges, including uplifting infrastructure, education, and health, as well as enhancing women and youth empowerment, water supply, and boosting agriculture.