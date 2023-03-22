You have not won a single state, Fani-Kayode mocks ‘Obidients’

Femi Fani-Kayode, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has mocked ‘Obidients,’ supporters of Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP). Daily Trust…

Femi Fani-Kayode, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has mocked ‘Obidients,’ supporters of Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Daily Trust reports that LP is yet to win one state more than 72 hours after the March 18 governorship elections.

With the effervescent support garnered by Obi in the February 25 presidential election, many Nigerians had anticipated that the LP would produce some governors having won 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the presidential poll three weeks ago.

However, with the results of 24 out of the 28 governorship elections already announced by the electoral umpire, the LP’s hope to produce a governor hangs in the balance.

The party now counts on two states — Enugu and Abia — which are two of the four remaining states where winners are yet to be declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Reacting to this development, Fani-Kayode in a tweet said: “Dear Obidients, despite all your social media gra gra, insults and noise you have not won ONE state in the federation. You are even struggling to claim Abia which I hope you win lest you commit suicide.”

As of the time of filing this report, the ruling APC won in 15 states, including in seven that produced re-elected governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Mai Mala Muni (Yobe), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Babagana Zulum (Borno).

The party also secured wins for eight new candidates: Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Dikko Radda (Katsina), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), and Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi).

On the other hand, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured eight victories including in Oyo and Bauchi where Governors Seyi Makinde and Bala Mohammed were reelected respectively.

Six first-term governors were also elected on the platform of the opposition party. They are Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Siminialayi Fubara (Rivers), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta).

In a historic win, PDP’s Dauda Lawal unseated Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle. In a similar fashion, Abba Kabir of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) unseated the APC in Kano.

The elections in Kebbi and Adamawa were declared inconclusive by the electoral body while the collation of the results of governorship polls in Abia and Enugu was suspended.