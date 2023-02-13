You have a case to answer, Police tell pastor who stormed altar with AK-47

The Nigeria Police Force has said that it will investigate the pastor who mounted the pulpit carrying an AK-47 rifle. Pastor Uche Aigbe, Presiding Pastor…

Pastor Uche Aigbe, Presiding Pastor of the Abuja chapter of the House on the Rock Church, caused a stir during Sunday Service when he mounted the pulpit with a rifle.

The incident took place during the second service, which frequently has a high turnout of the congregation who come from different parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This created a scene as the congregation tried to figure out the motive behind such.

“Some people are looking for my trouble. And I came here prepared. Today, there are some pastors with the gift of divination who go about ripping people off. This is why we should carry our ‘guns’ and defend ourselves. I will particularly be coming very soon for some of you sleeping in the church,” he said as the church erupted in laughter.

Twitter users had asked Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force’s Public Relations Officer, to react to the action of the pastor.

In a series of tweets, Adejobi said AK-47 rifle falls under the prohibited firearms in Nigeria and only certain law enforcement officers are allowed to do carry it.

He said he had forwarded complaint over the pastor’s action to the FCT Police Commissioner to act.

“But if its true, the pastor will have a case to answer. AK47??. It falls under prohibited Firearms in Nigeria, and no one bears it except an officer of the law, and not all of them have the right, selected sec operatives, but no individual has the right to bear it.

“The FCT police command will investigate it, i trust the new CP FCT, CP Sadiq,.. its shocking,” he wrote.