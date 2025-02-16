You don’t have to be a millionaire before assisting the needy – Ogun Monarch 

The Olowu of Owu Kingdom in Ogun State, Oba Saka Matemilola, says many Nigerians require an act of kindness and charity to stay afloat in the face of current economic challenges in the country.

The first-class monarch spoke at his palace in Abeokuta during the official launch of the Lanre Mosaku Movement (LAMM).

The launch which also featured distribution of food palliative and cash to support petty traders and business owners, was themed “Building a legacy of hope.”

Oba Matemilola, in his remarks, described the gesture as remarkable and an act of service to God and humanity.

He however called on the rich to show act of kindness and charity to the society to cushion the effects of economic challenges on the needy. Oba Matemilola said "There are a lot of people who need support in our society, education wise, skills acquisition, security, healthcare. There are a lot of needs in the society and every little drop counts.