OPAY: Scholarship
News

You don’t have to be a millionaire before assisting the needy – Ogun Monarch 

    By Peter Moses, Lagos
The Olowu of Owu Kingdom in Ogun State, Oba Saka Matemilola, says many Nigerians require an act of kindness and charity to stay afloat in the face of current economic challenges in the country.
The first-class monarch spoke at his palace in Abeokuta during the official launch of the Lanre Mosaku Movement (LAMM).
The launch which also featured  distribution of food palliative and cash to support petty traders and business owners, was themed “Building a legacy of hope.”
Oba Matemilola, in his remarks,  described the gesture as remarkable and an act of service to God and humanity.
He however called on the rich to show act of kindness and charity to the society to cushion the effects of economic challenges on the needy.
Oba Matemilola said “There are a lot of people who need support in our society, education wise, skills acquisition, security, healthcare. There are a lot of needs in the society and every little drop counts.
“Every effort towards supporting people just like Lanre Mosaku is doing will make a difference in somebody’s life and I can assure you that anybody affected by this gesture will never forget such gesture.
“I want to also say that you don’t have to become millionaires or billionaires before we can engage in charity works.”
The convener, Lanre Mosaku in his address, said the LAMM is built on the principles of compassion and service, aiming to create a society where every life matters and each dream is attainable.
“We believe in the power of unity, that together we can tackle challenges meaningfully.
“As we stand at a historical crossroads, our youth hold the key to constructive change. We are energizing this movement with a singular goal: promoting quality representation and empowering our communities. Progress begins with active participation in governance, ensuring every citizen, especially those at the grassroots, becomes politically aware.
“Our first initiative focuses on advancing education in Nigeria. We will launch programs designed to enhance educational quality, believing that a well-educated population is the cornerstone of a thriving nation. We also strive to preserve our traditional values, fostering pride in our heritage.”
He expressed the movement’s commitment  to advocating for the rights of children, women, and the physically challenged, promoting an inclusive society where everyone can contribute to the collective prosperity.
The former Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Ms Titi Oseni, described Mosaku as a man who believes in making other people happy, saying the gesture would go a long in addressing the biting economic challenges.
