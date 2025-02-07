You can’t win senatorial seat, Bwala tells El-Rufai

The Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai would not win if he contested for a Senate seat.
Bwala made the remark on Thursday during an interview with TVC News.
El-Rufai has recently criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some members of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.
Speaking on TVC, Bwala said El-Rufai’s political influence is tied to his alignment with a “solid revolutionary” leader, arguing that the former governor lacks the capacity to unsettle President Tinubu.
“El-Rufai, as he said, is still in the APC. You treat him like a brother. I know his grandstanding. I know he is having some trouble finding a path. If you leave a governing party where you have influence and think you can undertake a mission, you need a platform that is functioning to achieve that.
“He does not have the capacity to unsettle the president. No opposition party, even if combined, can make the president uneasy. Let me tell you something about my elder brother, El-Rufai, and whether we should be worried.
“There is a dynamic around El-Rufai. He thrives when he aligns with a strong revolutionary figure. On his own, he may not win a Senate seat. He became governor because of the Buhari factor and was re-elected for the same reason. If he were to contest for the Senate in Kaduna now, he would not win,” Bwala said.
