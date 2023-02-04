You can’t impose Tinubu on the north, Bafarawa tells El-Rufai

Former governor of Sokoto, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has expressed his displeasure with Governor Nasir El Rufai of of Kaduna state for saying the north is…

Former governor of Sokoto, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has expressed his displeasure with Governor Nasir El Rufai of of Kaduna state for saying the north is in support of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ALl Progressives Congress (APC).

In an interview with BBC, Bafarawa, a chieftain of People Democratic Party (PDP), said other persons from the region were also pushing their candidates.

“He (El-Rufai) was insisting that Tinubu must win the election, whether people like it or not, they have already won. Who told him that the whole of the North is supporting the APC?

“This is just his opinion, in that case, he has no right to insist on the North because everybody has his candidate.

“The way he is campaigning for Tinubu that is how we are campaigning for our candidate. We will shock them, we will make them understand that this country belongs to nobody, likewise the North.” Bafarawa said.

The former governor noted that youngsters who reason well in their youthful exuberance are better than someone who is 100 years if we are to consider age.

“He is talking about being 63, doesn’t he see that there are still elders left in the North? For us, we see that these comments are lacking in responsibility.

“He thinks that we are not elders, he will understand that there are elders in the north. His comments lack being responsible and respectful, What is expected of him are comments that can lead to the development of the North and the development of the country at large.

“El-Rufai talked about contesting for elections and winning, if this is what he referred to as being responsible, we have contested and won before him,” he stated.