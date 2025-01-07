‘You can count on Nigeria,’ Tinubu tells Ghana’s new President

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured the new President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, of the Nigerian government support to his administration.

President Tinubu also said that democracy in Nigeria, Ghana and other African countries had laid to rest the question of whether Africans are capable of democratic and productive endeavours, saying Africa has nothing to prove to the world.

The Nigerian leader spoke as the Special Guest of Honour at the swearing-in of President John Dramani Mahama in Accra on Tuesday.

SPONSOR AD

Addressing the gathering, President Tinubu said the inauguration did not only symbolise another milestone in the evolution of Ghanaian democratic society, “it lays to bed the question of whether Ghana and Africa are capable of democratic and productive endeavours. Ghana has answered that question resoundingly.”

“It is time that Africa’s critics stop forgetting the strides your nation, Nigeria and others have made by continuing to ask us to prove ourselves. We have nothing to prove to anyone except ourselves. We have found the critical path to our success. We shall lift our nations out of poverty and build a resilient economy at our own pace.”

Tinubu said while others may seek to demean Africa and keep brothers pitted against each other, “we shall dialogue and discuss until we reach an agreement.”

“Never, shall we harm others and never allow any outsider to hurt us or disrupt the unity for which so many of our heroes gave their sweat, blood, and very lives to achieve,” he added.

The President promised Ghanaians Nigeria’s support to the new president.

He said, “Your new president is a man of patriotic vision and substance. He loves his nation and its people to the core. He believes that your nation has a mission and intends for you all to fulfil it. No one can ask more of a leader than that.

“President John Mahama and I share a deep friendship. I am here to work with you. You know you can count on Nigeria’s support and goodwill whenever needed. We are your brothers and sisters. The bond is strong and cannot be broken.

“I am confident that the new government, under the leadership of President John Mahama, will work with Nigeria to strengthen this powerful bond, leading to greater shared prosperity for our people. I have no doubt that your administration will bring about positive change and progress.

“Your ascension to power should also mark a new and invigorated momentum in pursuing subregional integration and progress. With laser focus, we can tackle our people’s most pressing concerns: poverty, youth unemployment, instability, insurgency, and many other problems hampering our desired progress.”