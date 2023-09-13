You bought underwear from gov’t purse, Garba Shehu blasts ex-military gov for criticising Buhari

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the former President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has accused a critic of his ex-principal of being…

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the former President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has accused a critic of his ex-principal of being a beneficiary of government funds.

Shehu, in a statement on Wednesday said the critic, who served as a military governor in one of the northern states, even bought his underwear from government coffers.

He said the former President made many decisions during his eight years in office, some of which might have been wrong, but his intentions were always good.

Shehu said the Buhari administration took a number of significant steps to tackle corruption, including the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPS).

He said despite the achievements, Buhari’s government was criticized by many.

He defended the administration’s record, saying it had made massive positive changes in the last eight years.

The statement read in part, “There has not been a single area that had not been touched by the Buhari government. We have seen massive positive changes in the last eight years but as they say, the one who is pretending to be asleep is harder to wake up than the one who is actually sleeping.

“Bullies who attacked governments and ‘something dropped’ will continue to antagonize Buhari borne of anger from lost opportunities. A certain Buhari “critic” who served a military governor in one of the Northern states, even his underwear was bought from government coffers.

“When they came in they freed thieves, robbers and receivers of stolen goods and even gave them a working capital!

“Within a few weeks, crime returned to Kaduna, and yes, the other places and he has the effrontery to speak as he did. This society has no use for such squalid nonsense!

“How many of these people do you think were happy when President Buhari said “no more free money?

“Buhari said money in National Security Agencies is for security. Lazy men and women who can’t work cannot just walk in and walk out of that place with bags stuffed with money in a free-for-all.

“These ones have nothing to teach anyone. President Tinubu, a wise politician will equally see through their masquerade.

“Muhammadu has done his part and left. History will judge him, and fairly I think.”

