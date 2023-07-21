‘You are the best’, Tinubu hails military for defending Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described military officers serving Nigeria as the best group of people out of the over 200 million citizens of the…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described military officers serving Nigeria as the best group of people out of the over 200 million citizens of the country.

He said this while assuring Nigerians that his administration will focus lots of energy on providing adequate security for all citizens in every part of the country.

He gave the assurance while speaking at the graduation of Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State.

The President, who pledged more support for the military, commended them for protecting the territorial integrity of the nation.

Tinubu also congratulated the graduating officers. 291 participants graduated and were conferred with the Passed Staff Course (PSC) honour.

Details later…

