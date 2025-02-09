‘You And I Were In The Trenches’, Tinubu Hails Fayemi At 60

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recalled the struggles he went through with Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, to sustain the country’s present democracy.

The president recounted the struggles with Fayemi during their time in the trenches together during the pro-democracy movement days.

He described him as a brilliant and committed individual.

SPONSOR AD

Tinubu in a birthday tribute he personally signed to celebrate the former governor at 60, said Fayemi exemplified service as an academic, author, administrator, and development expert.

He said he also played a pivotal role in the merger of opposition parties, which crystallised into the All Progressives Congress in 2013.

According to the president, Fayemi has distinguished himself in all the positions he has held.

“With our long years together in the trenches and years of party and national politics collaboration, Fayemi has been an able lieutenant, an invaluable ally, and a committed patriot”, the president said.

The release read in parts:

“My relationship with Dr Kayode Fayemi dates back to our time together in the pro-democracy movement in the 90s when we mounted local and international campaigns against military dictatorship.

“During the challenging General Sani Abacha era, civil rights and pro-democracy activists, especially those in exile, had to rely on their ingenuity to survive. Kayode’s brilliance, commitment, and strategic skills were invaluable to our cause.

“The struggle for Chief MKO Abiola’s release from incarceration and the de-annulment of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, then considered the freest and fairest in Nigeria, led to the constriction of the civic space by the military.

“The military government routinely raided and proscribed newspapers such as the Concord, Punch, Guardian, and magazines such as Tempo/TheNews and TELL. General Abacha was running amok, arresting activists, jailing journalists, and instilling fears in anyone opposed to his oppressive regime. There was a need to have a radio station covering the activities of the pro-democracy movement at home and abroad and putting more significant pressure on the Abacha junta. Dr Fayemi and other activists actualised the birth of the pro-democracy radio, Radio Kudirat, named in honour of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, who agents of the Abacha regime murdered.

“The deaths of General Abacha and Chief Abiola in 1998 changed the course of events for all of us. The engagement strategy needed to be re-appraised. When General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who succeeded Abacha, announced a short transition programme, many of us in the pro-democracy movement decided to return home to participate.

“Dr. Fayemi returned to Nigeria in 1999 to establish the Centre for Democracy and Development, an organisation dedicated to promoting democracy, peace-building and security in Nigeria and Africa. He also operated the centre in Accra, Ghana.

“In 2006, Dr. Fayemi transitioned from being a public intellectual to a political leadership role as state governor. After a keenly contested party primaries, Fayemi became our party’s candidate for the 2007 governorship election in Ekiti State against the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Engr. Segun Oni. Though the PDP candidate was declared the winner of the election, it was clear that Dr Fayemi and our party, Action Congress, had been cheated out of an apparent victory. We decided to challenge the election at the Election Petitions Tribunal. After a long-drawn, painful, rigorous and emotionally draining court process that lasted over three years, Dr Fayemi was declared the winner in 2010 after a court-ordered re-run that also ended up at the Election Petitions Tribunal and the Appeal Court.

“He chaired the panel that conducted the presidential primaries in Lagos, which produced President Muhammad Buhari as the candidate. Fayemi then deployed his energy and organisational ability as the Director of Policy of the APC/Buhari Campaign Council, which successfully prosecuted the 2015 presidential election.

“Our party’s victory in the 2015 Presidential election, defeating an incumbent president and a ruling party that had vowed to rule Nigeria for 60 unbroken years, was a fitting reward for the hard work, teamwork, and capacity demonstrated by Fayemi, other campaign council members, and party leadership.

“After serving as Minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term, Dr. Fayemi had the privilege of returning to office as the governor of Ekiti State in 2018. As a two-term governor, he served the people amid severe economic challenges. There is no doubt that he made his mark in the governance of Ekiti State.

“In exercising his democratic right, Dr Fayemi joined the presidential race as an aspirant on the platform of APC ahead of the 2023 elections. I was also an aspirant in the party. I announced my ambition well ahead of other aspirants in our party. After crisscrossing the country seeking the support of party delegates, Dr Fayemi, on the party convention night, was gracious when he openly announced that he was stepping down for me. His decision demonstrated remarkable humility and comradeship”.