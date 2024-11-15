Yoruba Youth Council hails NNPCL’s crude oil production increase

THE Yoruba Youth Council has commended the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) for achieving a significant increase in Nigeria’s crude oil and gas production capacity.

The milestone, announced recently, boasts crude oil production of 1.8 million barrels per day (mbpd) and gas production of 7.4 standard cubic feet per day (scfd).

The group, a national umbrella organisation for Yoruba youths, in a statement signed by its President Comrade Eric Oluwole praised the visionary leadership of Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, who he said was instrumental in driving NNPC Ltd’s production recovery and growth.

“The establishment and relentless efforts of the Production War Room Team, inaugurated on June 25, 2024, have yielded impressive results in stabilizing and boosting production outputs,” he said.

The group also noted the strategic partnerships with Joint Venture and Production Sharing Contract partners, as well as the Office of the National Security Adviser and security agencies in safeguarding Nigeria’s energy assets.

“YYC is confident that this momentum will continue as NNPC Ltd sets its sights on achieving 2 million barrels per day by year’s end. This progress testifies to the dedication of all stakeholders and NNPC Ltd’s leadership in fulfilling their mandate to drive Nigeria’s energy potential.”

The YYC also welcomed recent leadership appointments within NNPC Ltd, including Mr. Adedapo Segun as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Isiyaku Abdullahi as Executive Vice President (EVP) for Downstream, and Mr. Udobong Ntia as EVP for Upstream.

“ We commend the strategic vision of NNPC Ltd’s Board of Directors, particularly Chairman Chief Pius Akinyelure, who has tirelessly supported this recovery process.

“We remain committed to supporting NNPC Ltd and its leadership in their journey toward enhanced production and sustainable energy. We believe this success marks only the beginning of a new chapter in Nigeria’s energy development, one that will bring more prosperity to our people and solidify Nigeria’s place as a global energy powerhouse.”