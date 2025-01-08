Yola Specialist Hospital Introduces Laparoscopic Surgery, Free Dialysis Services

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has achieved another milestone in healthcare delivery with the construction and full equipping of a cutting-edge laparoscopic surgery complex at Yola Specialist Hospital.

This innovative surgical approach allows doctors to perform procedures without making large incisions, reducing recovery time and improving patient outcomes.

To ensure the success of this initiative, a team of medical professionals from the hospital recently completed advanced training in India, equipping them with the expertise to perform these minimally invasive surgeries effectively.

In addition, Governor Fintiri’s administration has established a state-of-the-art dialysis complex at the hospital, offering free dialysis services to patients suffering from kidney-related illnesses.

This initiative is designed to alleviate the financial burden on patients and their families while improving access to life-saving treatment.

Governor Fintiri emphasized that these developments reflect his administration’s commitment to providing affordable, quality healthcare for all. He noted that by embracing modern medical technology and investing in skilled personnel, Adamawa State is setting a benchmark in healthcare delivery.

“Healthcare is a priority for this administration. By introducing laparoscopic surgery and free dialysis services, we are not just saving lives but also giving our people access to world-class medical care right here in Adamawa,” the governor stated.

These advancements at Yola Specialist Hospital underscore the government’s dedication to transforming the state’s healthcare system and ensuring that no citizen is left behind in accessing essential medical services.