Yola residents offer prayers for rain amidst drought

Residents of Yola, the capital of Adamawa State, gathered at the NEPA Central Mosque Eid praying ground to offer special prayers for rain as the area experiences a severe 25-day dry spell.

The drought has left crops, particularly maize and rice, at risk of destruction, prompting the Chief Imam of Demsawo Central Mosque, Mallam Salihu Usman Suleiman, to lead the congregation in a two-rak’ah Istisqa prayer.

In his sermon, Suleiman urged the community to repent and pray for divine intervention, while also emphasising the importance of supporting leaders through prayer and condemning negative behaviours such as banditry and failing to give alms.

The Acting District Head of Jimeta, Mohammadu Chubado, expressed his gratitude to those who attended and encouraged the continuation of the prayers until the rains return.

Local farmer Aliyu Balla, who owns 20 hectares of rice, expressed concern over the potential poor yield due to the ongoing drought.