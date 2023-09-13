Yola DisCo: How Policemen invaded our office over blackout

Police officers in Adamawa State allegedly invaded the Business Unit of Yola Electricity Distribution Company in Yelwa, a town in Adamawa State, and harassed the…

Police officers in Adamawa State allegedly invaded the Business Unit of Yola Electricity Distribution Company in Yelwa, a town in Adamawa State, and harassed the DisCos staff over the disconnection of the Mobile Police barrack in the town last week.

In a statement, Head, Corporate Communications of YEDC, Mr. Gbenga Adebola, stated that the police officers numbering eight had a one-star officer named Sunday Dzarma, and an inspector named AK Njiya Akowe, along with the OC Protocol (Mobile Police).

He said they forcefully ordered staff in the business unit out, including the cashiers, and instructed them all to sit on the ground.

Adebola said, “The complaint was that the mobile barrack was disconnected without notifying them. It was only after two of the Technical Staff Ahmed and Silas explained to them why they were disconnected before they finally left.”

He added that the management of Yola DisCo met with the Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Afolabi Adeniyi, to report the incident, adding that the commissioner ordered an investigation.

Spokesperson of Yola DisCo further noted that the meeting with the Commissioner of Police went well, and that the Commissioner and the MOPOL Commandant were apologetic about the actions of their men.

Adebola confirmed that over the years, the MOPOL Barrack Protocol officers usually call Yola DisCo to make enquiries, whenever outage occurs.

He added that the relationship between YEDC and the Barrack has been very cordial until now.

When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer, SP Sulaiman Nguroje, Adamawa State Police, said he was not aware of the situation but promised to get back to our reporter.

However, he had not done so as press time.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...