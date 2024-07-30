Yobe Varsity Engages 30 Basic Teachers on Learner-Friendly Pedagogy

The Centre for Continuing Education, Yobe State University, in collaboration with the Yobe State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) with support from the LEGGAT Trust…

The Centre for Continuing Education, Yobe State University, in collaboration with the Yobe State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) with support from the LEGGAT Trust Education Charity has trained 30 school teachers on Learner-Friendly Pedagogy in Reading, Writing, and Numeracy.

The three-day workshop which was held at Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Library at the University Campus is meant to empower both public and private school teachers with the necessary skills and tools to enhance learning among the students.

The Director of the Centre for Continuing Education, Professor Clifford Irikefe Gbeyonron, thirty teachers were selected from both Public and Private Schools in the state yo Pilot test the programme for 30 teachers to collaborate with strategic partners to boost education in the state.

He said the Centre which was established on the 1st of November 2022 as one of the community service units of the University with a focus on responding to the educational challenges in the state with the intention of teacher development.

‘‘So far, the Centre has conducted research with the collaboration of the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) to organize workshops for teachers. It has also provided bonus services to private schools that want assistance from the Centre.

‘‘As part of the responsibilities of the center with the support of the University applied for a small grant from the LEGGAT Trust Education Charity to organize this workshop.

‘‘This is against the background of the fact that our research indicated that, there are a lot of students even in senior secondary schools that cannot read and they cannot write.

‘‘Our research indicated that if pupils are grounded in literacy and numeracy they can embed the spirit of personalized learning, safe learning necessarily defending on the teacher to embark on sub-study.

‘‘It’s against this background that this small grant was approved by the LEGGAT Trust Education Foundation with the support of the University to us to pilot test this programme for 30 teachers.

‘‘By the time we find it successful we intend to collaborate with other strategic partners to see that we scale it up with UBEC, SUBEB, and Teachers Service Board (TSB) as well as Science and Technical School Board these are the targeted strategic partners that we will partner with to at least conduct the same kind of workshop that can boost basic education here in Yobe state,’’ he said

In his remark, T\the Vice Councillor of the University Professor Mala Mohammad Daura, said the Centre was established in 2022 to improve reading and writing culture in primary Schools.

‘‘This Centre was established after His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni declared a State of Emergency in the Education sector, I happened to be the Chairman of the particular Committee we work assiduously to sort out all the issues that are facing Basic and Secondary Education in Yobe State,” he said