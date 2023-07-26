Yobe trains 76 workers in government policies implementation

The Yobe State government has sponsored the training of 76 officers in the directorate and senior officers at the Administration Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON)…

The Yobe State Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Garba Bilal, who disclosed this at a brief farewell ceremony in Damaturu, said the training was meant to enhance and promote efficiency for improved service delivery.

Bilal said the administration of Governor Mai Mala Buni had since inception considered training and retraining of civil servants as the greatest tool in facing the modern challenges in the implementation of government policies and programs.

The Head of Service further assured that the government was working on another batch of participants who would leave for training in August.

The facilitator of the programme, Bulama Yusuf, said the 76 participants were selected from different fields for the two-week training.

