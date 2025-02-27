Yobe to distribute 200 motorcycles to extension workers

The Yobe State government has announced plans to distribute 200 motorcycles to agricultural extension workers to enhance service delivery and field operations.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Ali Mustapha Goniri, disclosed this on Wednesday during a two-day training session on extension service delivery for state extension agents under the Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) in Damaturu.

He explained that the provision of motorcycles and vehicles aims to support service efficiency and promote modern farming through innovative techniques and improved facilities, with the assistance of agricultural extension workers.

According to him, the trained extension workers will serve as intermediaries between researchers and farmers, boosting productivity, ensuring food security, and improving farmers’ livelihoods.

Speaking at the event, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Muhammad Inuwa Gulani, stated that the two-day workshop was designed to refresh and enhance the capacity of extension agents to disseminate information about improved inputs, seedlings, and pesticides to farmers across the state.