Yobe to distribute 200 motorcycles to extension workers

The Yobe State government has announced plans to distribute 200 motorcycles to agricultural extension workers to enhance service delivery and field operations.
Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Ali Mustapha Goniri, disclosed this on Wednesday during a two-day training session on extension service delivery for state extension agents under the Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) in Damaturu.
He explained that the provision of motorcycles and vehicles aims to support service efficiency and promote modern farming through innovative techniques and improved facilities, with the assistance of agricultural extension workers.
According to him, the trained extension workers will serve as intermediaries between researchers and farmers, boosting productivity, ensuring food security, and improving farmers’ livelihoods.
- Rotary International spends $3bn to eradicate polio
- Cleric harps on peaceful coexistence among citizens
Speaking at the event, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Muhammad Inuwa Gulani, stated that the two-day workshop was designed to refresh and enhance the capacity of extension agents to disseminate information about improved inputs, seedlings, and pesticides to farmers across the state.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.