Yobe to construct 197Km road across 3 senatorial zones

The Yobe State government will construct a 197 km road termed ‘Green Line’ through the state’s Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) to provide farmers access to the market.

According to the project coordinator, Arc Musa Suleh Damagum, Governor Mai Mala Buni had directed that a road be constructed from Garin Alkali in Bade to Mutai in Gujba crossing the federal road at Ngelzarma and stretching a total of 197 km.

“This road, which we termed ‘The Green Line’ crosses all the three senatorial zones in the state and will provide farmers market access and ensure food security.

“The RAAMP upcoming 500km and several other road projects in the state that His Excellency has been delivering are part of his administration’s well-thought-out infrastructure initiative to link each of the 178 wards with a viable access road.

He commended Governor Buni, for his leadership in making Yobe one of the participating states in the RAAMP project centred on rural development and agricultural prosperity.

He emphasised that under the governor’s leadership, the project would accelerate the construction and rehabilitation of critical rural roads, ensuring seamless access to agricultural markets and providing vital support to uplift the rural populace.