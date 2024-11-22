Yobe supports families of slain, injured vigilante members with cash

The Yobe government has made cash disbursement to the families of slain and injured vigilante members in the state.

Alhaji Muhammad Baba, Director of Special Services, Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), presented the cash to the beneficiaries in Damaturu.

He said the gesture was part of the routine financial assistance to counter-insurgency frontline security operatives, who died in the line of duty.

Baba said families of each deceased and injured vigilante member received N500,000 and N200,000 respectively.

“The gesture is aimed at boosting the morale of serving and injured vigilantes towards duty, and to bring succour to the families of the deceased vigilantes,” the director said.

In his remarks, Malam Barma Ngoma, a father to one of the deceased vigilante members, expressed gratitude to the government for sharing their pains and standing by them at this trying moment.

He charged vigilante groups in the state to reciprocate the gesture by upping their game in the war against insurgency in the state.