Yobe signs N22.3bn contract for flyover, underpass in Damaturu

The Yobe State Government has signed a N22.3 billion contract for the construction of a state-of-the-art flyover bridge and underpass at the Damaturu Main Roundabout.

The state’s Commissioner for Works, Engr. Umar Duddaye, signed the agreement on behalf of the state government, while Engr. Habib Geojea, represented the contracting firm, Merss Triacta Nigeria Limited.

Highlighting the administration’s commitment to infrastructure development, Engr. Duddaye said, “The administration of Governor Mai Mala Buni, has prioritised major infrastructural projects, including the construction of roads, bridges, drainages, and other civil engineering works.”

The flyover and underpass are projected to be completed within 12 months.

Also, a contract for the construction of the Damaturu-Gambir road has been awarded to Merss Elegance Construction Nigeria Limited, with a completion timeline of nine dry months.

Engr. Duddaye further said Damaturu Metropolis would undergo significant transformation, including the construction of 23.5 kilometres of roads and 27 kilometres of concrete drainage systems.

The resurfacing of all major roads in the state capital is also scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2025, he added.

Speaking on behalf of Triacta Nigeria Limited, the area manager assured that the project would be executed with the highest quality standards in line with the contractual agreement.