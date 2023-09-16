Yobe resettlement experience worthy of emulation – UN Envoy

The United Nations said there are great lessons to learn from the Yobe State experience in resettlement of displaced persons in emergency situations. Special Adviser…

The United Nations said there are great lessons to learn from the Yobe State experience in resettlement of displaced persons in emergency situations.

Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General, Mr Robert Piper, stated this yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit to Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni, in Abuja.

He said the early management and resettlement of displaced persons with dignity in Yobe, has made the state a role model in the management of emergency situations.

A statement by Mamman Mohammed, Director General, Press and Media Affairs to Governor Buni, quoted Robert Piper as saying, “We have a lot to learn and share from the Yobe State experience.”

He explained that the state government’s planning process was unique with great lessons for the world to borrow.

The Special Adviser assured to lead a team to the state to study the Yobe style more, and other areas of collaboration.

Responding, Governor Buni said his administration was quick to return the displaced person back to their communities to live dignified lives against residing in Internally Displaced Persons Camps.

“We embarked on reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery process for the displaced persons to return to their communities and live with dignity,” the governor said.

Buni added that the state government in collaboration with development partners reconstructed infrastructures including roads, schools, health and water facilities, among others, to support the resettlement of the communities.

“We also supported them with economic empowerment programmes including agriculture and various trades for self-reliance to have sustainable means of livelihood.

“The reconstruction and recovery process are capital intensive but we are determined to resettle the displaced persons in Yobe State with dignity,” he said.

He, however, lamented the slow process in the procedure of accessing support from some international organizations.

According to the governor, the returnee communities have shown great resilience and need to be encouraged and supported to recover their lives.

