Yobe Photographer Breaks Guinness World Record

A 28-year-old photographer in Yobe state, Saidu Abdulrahaman, has been officially recognized as a Guinness World Records title holder for the headshot photographs taken in one hour.

Daily Trust reports that in an attempt to break the World Guinness Record for the most head shot photographs taken in one hour, Abdulrahaman snapped 897 pictures of students in September 2024.

The photographer captured 897 students of Government Day Secondary School, Potiskum, Yobe, in 60 minutes.

Subsequently, he achieved his aim and got a Guinness World Records certificate.

Presenting the certificate to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, he said, ‘‘This achievement is not just mine alone; it belongs to every Nigerian who believed in me, supported me, and cheered me on from start to finish.

‘‘It represents not only my dedication and hard work but also the unwavering support of my family, friends, mentors, and all well-wishers who stood by me. Every message of encouragement, every prayer, and every bit of motivation I received played a crucial role in making this dream a reality.

‘‘Breaking a world record is never an easy feat. It requires focus, skill, and endurance, but most importantly, it requires the support of a strong community. I dedicate this milestone to all Nigerians, showing that with determination, anything is possible. This record is proof that we are capable of achieving greatness on the global stage.”

On his part, the governor described the feat as a source of inspiration for the youth of Yobe and beyond, encouraging them to chase their dreams despite challenges.

Buni further assured that his administration remained committed to supporting and nurturing talents across various disciplines.

He emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for young achievers to receive the recognition and resources they deserve to excel.