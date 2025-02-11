Yobe partners UCLGA to combat desert encroachment

The Yobe State Government has entered into a strategic partnership with the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLGA), based in Rabat, Morocco, to tackle desert encroachment and climate change-related challenges in the state.

A delegation from Yobe State, led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Baba Malam Wali, met with UCLGA Secretary-General, Mr. Jean Piere Elong Mbassi, to discuss funding mechanisms for local development projects.

A statement by Mamman Mohammed, the state’s Director General of Press and Media Affairs, said the agreement was finalised on Monday.

He said, “The UCLGA Secretary General, Mr Mbassi, said the projects would be funded through the African Forum for Decentralized Cooperation (FACDI) fund which will provide 60%, with the Moroccan government providing 20% while the benefitting local governments would provide 10%, including land for the projects.

“The Secretary-General said there are windows for the local governments to benefit from to effectively combat climate change, desert encroachment and floods.

“There are opportunities to source funds from the Green Climate Fund to support the fight against climate change and its consequences on the people,” Mbassi said.

Leader of the delegation, Baba Malam Wali, described the discussions as fruitful saying that Yobe State Government would hasten the registration process to facilitate the funding programme.

The SSG further said the state government would explore the opportunities for capacity building for local government staff, especially through the College of Administration Management and Technology (CAMTEC) Potiskum.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alh. Ibrahim Adamu Jajere said the Buni administration is committed to changing the narrative in local government administration in Yobe state.

“The partnership is to make local government councils to be proactive in administration and development,” he said.

“The state Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs had the mandate of His Excellency Gov. Mai Mala Buni CON to support the local government councils to deliver efficient services to the people.

“We would be on the same page to fast-track the partnership in the interest of our people,” Jajere said.

The Chairman of Damaturu Local Government Council and Chairman ALGON, Hon. Bukar Adamu, assured the readiness of the 17 local councils to register, participate and benefit from the partnership.

“We all have our collective and peculiar challenges that can be addressed through this partnership,” he said.