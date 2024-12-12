Yobe offers job slots to fallen heroes’ families

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has launched the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem for 2025 to honour the sacrifices of the country’s heroes, who have defended its territorial integrity and upheld its unity.

In recognition of their sacrifices, the governor directed the Secretary to the State Government and the Head of Service to ensure that children and dependents of Legion members and fallen heroes are given preferential consideration in future recruitments into the federal and state civil services.

Buni also made a N30 million donation on behalf of the Yobe State government and an additional personal contribution of N2 million. He also called on the public to donate generously to the fund in support of the Legion.

Abdulrazaq seeks support for fallen soldiers

Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has called on Nigerians to support the families of soldiers, who lost their lives or were incapacitated in the line of duty.

Speaking during the launch of the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem Appeal Fund in Ilorin, the state capital, the governor emphasised the importance of honouring the sacrifices made by these gallant individuals.

“Nigerians owe it to these heroes to ensure their families are cared for and to show appreciation for their selflessness,” he said.

Governor Abdulrazaq urged local government authorities to contribute actively to this noble cause.