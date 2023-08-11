Yobe man attempting suicide over hardship rescued

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA) on Wednesday rescued a 30-year-old man who attempted suicide because of hardship at the Mai Mala Housing Estate…

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA) on Wednesday rescued a 30-year-old man who attempted suicide because of hardship at the Mai Mala Housing Estate along Gashua Road in Damaturu.

A witness said that the survivor out of frustration as a result of economic hardship attempted taking his life by consuming rat poison.

Alerted of the incident, men of the YOSEMA rushed to the scene and rushed the man to the hospital where doctors administered antidotes, got him treated and counselled him.

When contacted, the Executive Secretary of YOSEMA, Dr Goje Muhammad, said, “Yes; it is true, but my men were immediately deployed to the scene after we received a distress call from some Good Samaritans. The victim is currently responding to treatment.”

City & Crime learnt that reports YOSEMA also assisted the family of the survivor with foodstuff to cushion the effects of the hardship.

