Yobe launches new research on kidney disease in Gashua

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has commissioned the Biomedical Science Research and Training Centre (BioRTC) at Yobe State University, in collaboration with the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Science, Research, and Innovation, to undertake a new research initiative focused on identifying the causes of kidney disease and related ailments in Gashua and its surrounding areas.

This was disclosed during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Bade, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Umar Abubakar Suleiman, at his palace in Gashua.

Leading the delegation, the state’s Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Mohammed Lawan Gana, accompanied by a group of international scientists from esteemed institutions, informed the emir of the fresh research initiative aimed at addressing the prevalence of kidney disease in the area.

During the visit, Dr Mahmoud Bukar Maina, Special Adviser to the Governor on Science, Research, and Innovation, who also serves as the Director of BioRTC, highlighted the global expertise involved in the project, with scholars from the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Algeria, Senegal, and Ghana participating in the research.

Dr Maina emphasised the team’s commitment to deepening their investigation into the root causes of kidney disease and developing lasting solutions.

He also noted that last year, the team, alongside Governor Buni, visited prominent research institutions in the United Kingdom, including the Crick Institute London, the University of York, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, University College London, and the University of Sussex, to gather insights and collaborate on this pressing health issue.

The vice chancellor of Federal University Gashua, Prof. Maimuna Waziri, who was also present at the palace, expressed the university’s readiness to collaborate with the research team to find a lasting solution to the kidney disease crisis.