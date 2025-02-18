Yobe kidney disease: Researchers collect biological samples

A medical team and researchers investigating the rise of kidney disease in Yobe State have conducted over 900 interviews and gathered biological samples as part of their efforts to identify the root causes of the problem.

Dr Mahmoud Bukar Maina, Director of BioRTC and principal investigator of the project, disclosed this to newsmen during a visit to Bade, Yobe State, as part of the ongoing investigation.

He explained that the research aims to pinpoint key environmental, dietary and genetic factors contributing to the rising cases of kidney disease in the state.

Dr Maina commended Governor Mai Mala Buni for providing the funding necessary for the research, describing the project as a pivotal step in better understanding kidney diseases in the state.

The Emir of Bade, Mai Abubakar Umar Suleiman, also commended Governor Buni for investing millions of naira in supporting the medical team and researchers tasked with identifying the causes of kidney disease in the state.

The emir said kidney failure has been a persistent issue in the region for over a decade, causing numerous deaths daily.

“In every 100 patients who visit the hospital, 4 to 10 of them have kidney-related problems, so this is a concern for our people,” he said.

He expressed hope that the research will provide long-lasting solutions to the persistent kidney disease challenges in his emirate.

Dr Salamatu Ahmed Amshi, from a Civil Society Organization advocating for government action in Gashua, commended the research initiative, reiterating that Governor Buni’s commitment to addressing the root cause of kidney disease in Yobe is evident.

She said the governor’s goal is to gain a better understanding of the prevalence and underlying causes of kidney diseases, which have become a significant health concern in the state.