Yobe grants N2.2bn scholarships to 890 students

The Yobe State Government has awarded scholarships totalling N2.225 billion to 890 students enrolled at the Nigeria Tulip International College (NTIC), Mamudo.
The scholarship, spanning six years, will support students from JSS 1 through SSS3.
During the official scholarship presentation at the NTIC Mamudo event hall, Governor Mai Mala Buni, represented by the Head of the State Civil Service, Alhaji Tonga Betara, reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the education sector and laying a solid foundation for future generations.
He said the scholarship initiative is part of a broader effort to revitalise education in the state. The governor urged beneficiaries to remain disciplined, work hard and stay dedicated to their academic pursuits.
Governor Buni further disclosed that the state government will allocate N2.5 million per student annually.
“The scholarship covers tuition fees, accommodation, uniforms, books, and living expenses,” he said.
Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Assoc. Prof. Abba Idriss Adam, described the programme as a transformative investment in education with the potential to shape the future of society.
He urged the students to maximise the opportunity by striving for academic excellence.
