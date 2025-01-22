Yobe govt partners Islamic Devt Bank on agricultural projects

The Yobe State Government has expressed preparedness to partner with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on an agricultural development project aimed at boosting food security and economic prosperity.

During a courtesy call on Governor Mai Mala Buni in Damaturu, the Senior Agriculture Specialist of the IsDB, Mr Javed Khan, commended the state’s commitment and readiness for the project.

“We were initially hesitant to come to Yobe due to perceived insecurity, but we are impressed with the peace, security and the government’s dedication to this initiative,” Khan said.

The project targets approval within three months, with a strong synergy between the IsDB team and the state government ensuring timely progress.

Governor Buni highlighted the significance of agriculture in Yobe’s post-insurgency recovery and the resilience of its people in returning to farming.

“This partnership will guarantee food security and economic prosperity for our people, who have embraced agriculture to rebuild their lives,” Buni said.

He assured that all 17 local government areas are accessible, enabling the successful implementation of the project. The governor reiterated his administration’s readiness to make agricultural development a success story in the state.