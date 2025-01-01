Yobe gov’t constructed roads worth N8bn in 2024 – Commissioner

The Yobe State Government has completed 11 road projects worth N8 billion across the 17 local government areas of the state in 2024.

The state’s Commissioner Works, Hon. Umar Duddaye, disclosed this to newsmen in Damaturu, the state capital of Yobe, on Tuesday.

According to him, among the completed projects are the Damaturu-Kalallawa dual carriageway – A 25-kilometre road constructed at a cost of N1,519,787.27; and the Jajimaji-Karasuwa road – a vital road constructed at a cost of N2,025,349,864.95.

SPONSOR AD

‘‘Chumbusko-Tagali road – a 10-kilometer road constructed at a cost of N3,372,110,570.75; Damagum Town Roads and Drainage: Roads and drainage systems constructed in Damagum town, Fune LGA, at a cost of N530,362,211.96.

‘‘Potiskum Town Roads and Drainage: 2.6 kilometres of roads and drainage systems constructed in Potiskum town at a cost of N582,939,420.91; Jajimaji-Karasuwa Road and Drainage: and 2.3 kilometres of road and drainage systems constructed in Jajimaji, Karasuwa LGA, at a cost of N788,087,605.52.

‘‘Biriri-Babbangida Road Rehabilitation: Rehabilitation of the road from Biriri to Babbangida along Damaturu road to Gashua road in Tarmuwa LGA, at a cost of N98,600,000; Katarko-Goniri Road Rehabilitation: Rehabilitation of the road from Katarko to Goniri, including stratification, earthworks, and construction of culverts in Gujba LGA, at a cost of N62,814,252.50.

‘‘Buni Yadi-Buni Gari Repairs: Repairs carried out on the road from Buni Yadi to Buni Gari in Gujba LGA, at a cost of N69,853,752.48; Kayayya Bridge Earthworks: Earthworks constructed to approach Kayayya bridge in Geidam LGA, at a cost of N294,901,307.31.

‘‘Kayayya Bridge Triple Box Culvert: A triple box culvert constructed at Kayayya bridge in Geidam LGA, at a cost of N32,854,054.70; Bukar Abba Ibrahim Estate Entrance: and Asphalting of the entrance to Bukar Abba Ibrahim Estate along Potiskum road, at a cost of N93,121,151.75,’’ he said.