Yobe Goes Spiritual, declares war against Vandals Destroying Electricity Towers

The Yobe State government has launched a spiritual war against the vandals who are destroying electricity towers, cutting Borno and Yobe states from the national grid.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) repaired the 330 KVA towers crumbled last February but the vandals near Kasaisa village in Gujba LGA, destroyed it again cutting Borno and Yobe from the national grid.

The Special Advisor to the Governor Mai Mala Buni on Religious Affairs Ustaz Babagana Malam Kyari, on Wednesday led a crowd of Muslim clerics in the recitation of the Holy Quran, prayers and slaughtering of bull for God to punish the insurgents crumbling the towers.

The spiritual decision followed Governor Buni’s warning that after repairing the towers, he would lead the recitation of the Holy Quran and prayers against the criminals hell-bent on denying the two states electricity.

Daily Trust recalls that the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) recently disclosed that the criminals, for the first time, crumbled the towers in December 2023, and for the second time, in February 2024, both of which were repaired by the Yobe State government in collaboration with TCN.

While leading Muslim clerics and students of the Holy Quran that participated at Wednesday’s recitation and prayers session, where cows were sacrificed for Allah to expose and punish the insurgents crumbling the electricity towers, Kyari said enough was enough.

The Spiritual prayer session was for Allah to expose and punish the criminals, their sponsors, their supporters, those who help them with the tools used in the destruction of the towers, their transporters to the scene of the crime, whoever knows but refuses to expose them, buyers of the vandalized tower parts, and transformers thieves.