Yobe entrepreneurs empowered with N1m each

Senator Ibrahim Muhammad Bomai, who represents Yobe South in the Senate, has disbursed financial support to 43 entrepreneurs, primarily youths and women, in Yobe South, with each beneficiary receiving between N1 million and N2 million to boost their businesses.
Abubakar M. B. Tamana, the senator’s legislative aide, disclosed that the initiative covers 44 wards in Potiskum, Fika, Fune and Nangere.
“This is part of Senator Bomai’s commitment to youth empowerment, with over N200 million allocated for this purpose,” he said, adding that since January 2025, more than 3,000 youths have also received financial assistance.
He said Senator Bomai also launched a Ramadan support programme, distributing food supplies worth over N500 million.
- Tinubu, Atiku mourn as criminal law prof, Kharisu Chukkol, dies at 79
- PDP zonal congress: Atiku’s ally calls for stakeholders’ inclusiveness
Party executives and community leaders are also set to receive cash gifts totalling N350 million, he added.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.