Yobe entrepreneurs empowered with N1m each

Senator Ibrahim Muhammad Bomai, who represents Yobe South in the Senate, has disbursed financial support to 43 entrepreneurs, primarily youths and women, in Yobe South, with each beneficiary receiving between N1 million and N2 million to boost their businesses.

Abubakar M. B. Tamana, the senator’s legislative aide, disclosed that the initiative covers 44 wards in Potiskum, Fika, Fune and Nangere.

“This is part of Senator Bomai’s commitment to youth empowerment, with over N200 million allocated for this purpose,” he said, adding that since January 2025, more than 3,000 youths have also received financial assistance.

He said Senator Bomai also launched a Ramadan support programme, distributing food supplies worth over N500 million.

Party executives and community leaders are also set to receive cash gifts totalling N350 million, he added.