Yobe engages farmers to boost livestock industry

The Yobe State Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) has trained 600 livestock farmers on the use and maintenance of crop residue choppers/crushers and the value addition of crop residues as livestock feed.

Daily Trust reports that L-PRES is a joint initiative funded by the federal government, the Yobe State Government and the World Bank.

The project aims to enhance livestock production by promoting the efficient use of crop residues, improving feed palatability and increasing overall productivity.

SPONSOR AD

The selected 600 farmers, drawn from all 17 local government areas of the state, underwent a three-day capacity-building training in Gashua, Potiskum and Damaturu.

The training focused on modern feeding techniques to improve livestock yields.

L-PRES State Project Coordinator, Hajiya Adama Madaki, said the initiative introduces innovative feeding methods to boost livestock productivity in the state.

Represented by Animal Husbandry Officer, Mohammed Bulama, Hajiya Adama noted that participants were carefully selected based on group and cluster formations, ensuring alignment with the national office database.

She said crop residues-materials left after harvest or processing-can be effectively used as animal feed to enhance livestock production.

During the training, Alhaji Mohammed Musari Mohammed presented a paper titled ‘Reducing Feed Costs for Livestock Production in Yobe State’.

Also, Malam Abdulwahab Bosso conducted a practical session demonstrating the operation and maintenance of the machines.

One of the participants, Mustapha Gambomi Geidam, expressed appreciation for Governor Mai Mala Buni’s administration, stating that the training will improve the livelihoods of livestock farmers, promote sustainable agricultural practices and contribute to the overall development of the livestock industry.