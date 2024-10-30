Yobe emir urges govt action to curb hawking, gender-based violence

The Emir of Ngelzarma, His Royal Highness Alhaji Muhammad Zanna Mai Yeri, has called on the Yobe State government and relevant stakeholders to address the issue of young girls hawking to protect their dignity and prevent gender-based violence.

Speaking at a roundtable organised by the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development on the role of faith and traditional leaders in combating gender-based violence in Yobe, the emir highlighted the dangers young girls face when forced into hawking, especially school-aged girls who are often seen at motor parks, markets, and filling stations rather than in school.

“Many girls are exposed to serious risks, including sexual assault, as a result of hawking,” he said, noting that the problem continues to persist despite efforts to end it.

The emir said his emirate, alongside local stakeholders, has launched awareness campaigns to address gender-based violence, reduce hawking, and promote girls’ education.

He urged the government to review hawking policies and strengthen measures to protect young girls from exploitation, emphasising the need to prosecute offenders who jeopardise the future of vulnerable girls.