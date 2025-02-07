Yobe delegation visits largest fertilizer plant in Morocco

In the effort to resuscitate the Yobe State fertilizer blending plant, an advanced team to Morocco yesterday visited the World’s largest fertiliser company, the OCP/Jorf Lasfar fertilizer complex.

The team, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Baba Malam Wali, had the commissioners of Agriculture, Mustapha Goniri; Higher Education, Prof. Bello Kawuwa; Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Adamu Jajere, and the Chairman of Damaturu Local Government Council, Bukar Adamu.

A statement by Maman Mohammed, the Director General of Press Affairs to Governor Mai Mala Buni, quoted the information officer of the complex, Amine Jamaleddine, who conducted the delegation around the company, as saying: “The OCP/Jorf Lasfar fertiliser complex is the biggest fertiliser company in the world with an all-year-round production capacity of 15 million tons of fertiliser.

SPONSOR AD

“The complex has about 20,000 staff with the company producing fertilizer and supplying to all parts of the World,” she added.

She expressed the readiness of the company to partner with the Yobe State government to resuscitate the state-owned fertiliser factory.

The state team leader, Baba Malam Wali, expressed satisfaction with the commitment of the OCP/Jorf Lasfar fertiliser factory and the consultants, to partner with the state government to resuscitate the Yobe fertiliser company.

Similarly, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Goniri, said the revival of the fertiliser factory would boost the ongoing agricultural revolution in the state by the Buni administration.

Meanwhile, Governor Buni is expected to arrive in Morocco for partnership in other areas including education and direct investments in local government areas.