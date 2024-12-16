Yobe creates livestock development ministry

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has announced the creation of a new Ministry of Livestock Development, effective immediately.

The governor directed key officials, including the Secretary to the State Government and the Commissioner for Agriculture, to establish the new ministry’s mandate, office space, and staffing to ensure its swift operation.

He said the establishment of the ministry is part of efforts to enhance the state’s economic potential by boosting livestock production and positioning Yobe as a leading hub for livestock in northern Nigeria.

Over the past six years, Governor Buni has created three full-fledged ministries and 13 agencies to improve service delivery to the people of Yobe State.