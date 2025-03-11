Yobe constructs 225km roads in development drive

The Yobe State Government has completed 225 kilometres of roads in the first phase of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s infrastructural development plan, according to the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Umaru Wakili Duddaye.

Speaking at a review meeting in Damaturu, Engr. Wakili noted that the government has prioritised road and drainage projects across major towns, including Damaturu, Potiskum and Geidam, to ease transportation and attract investment.

He said so far, 80 kilometres of township roads, 160 kilometres of drainage, and 196 kilometres of rehabilitated roads have been completed.

He added that the government has also built 22 kilometres of semi-urban roads and 44 kilometres of drainage across all 17 local government areas.

Engr. Wakili described the projects as capital-intensive but necessary for the state’s development.