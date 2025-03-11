Yobe constructs 225km roads in development drive

The Yobe State Government has completed 225 kilometres of roads in the first phase of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s infrastructural development plan, according to the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Umaru Wakili Duddaye.
Speaking at a review meeting in Damaturu, Engr. Wakili noted that the government has prioritised road and drainage projects across major towns, including Damaturu, Potiskum and Geidam, to ease transportation and attract investment.
He said so far, 80 kilometres of township roads, 160 kilometres of drainage, and 196 kilometres of rehabilitated roads have been completed.
He added that the government has also built 22 kilometres of semi-urban roads and 44 kilometres of drainage across all 17 local government areas.
- Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway ready for inauguration in June – Umahi
- Fraudster who preys on bereaved families remanded in Kano
Engr. Wakili described the projects as capital-intensive but necessary for the state’s development.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.