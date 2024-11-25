Yobe approves N70,000 minimum wage

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has approved a new minimum wage of N70,000 for civil servants, set to take effect in December 2024.

This is contained in a statement by the Director General of Press and Media Affairs, Mal. Mamman Mohammed.

Mohammed said the decision followed recommendations by a state government committee on the minimum wage.

The committee emphasised the need to reconcile local government finances to facilitate a smooth transition to the new wage structure.

“The committee had recommended a reconciliation of local government finances to ensure a hitch-free transition process of the local government councils from the existing salary structure to the new minimum wage,” the statement said.

Governor Buni called on civil servants to reciprocate the government’s gesture by improving their commitment to service delivery.