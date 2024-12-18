Yiaga Africa urges N/Assembly to initiate voting rights for inmates

The Yiaga Africa, has urged the National Assembly to amend the constitution to introduce voting rights for prisoners and special voting for eligible citizens performing essential election duties like security personnel, electoral staff, observers and journalists.

The recommendation was contained in the Preliminary Report of the 2024 Ghana General Election, signed by Dr. Aisha Abdullahi, Chair of Yiaga Africa’s Election Study Observation Mission (ESOM) and Samson Itodo, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa.

In the report presented on Tuesday in Abuja, Yiaga Africa also urged the establishment of a permanent mechanism for routine post-election reviews to identify and implement actionable reforms.