Yemi Osinbajo, Bosun Tijani, Others to Attend TNCG2024

Leading civil society organizations, BudgIT and Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, announced their plans to host the Technology, New Media, Citizens and Governance Conference (TNCG) on November 28, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria, at a media briefing today.

The conference, which has been rebranded from its former name, “New Media, Citizens, and Governance Conference,” will focus on the theme “Technology: The Present and Future of Political Action in Africa” and examine the growing influence of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), on governance across the continent.

Speaking at the session, Country Director of BudgIT, Gabriel Okeowo, emphasized the conference’s focus on leveraging technology for accountable governance.

“At BudgIT, we’ve observed that some government agencies are increasingly open to using technology to enhance public service delivery. While there’s still progress to be made, with support from civil society, these efforts can become more impactful and effective.” he said.

The conference has secured high-profile participation from thought leaders, civic actors, academics, private sector players, and government officials across Africa. Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will deliver the keynote address. Dr. Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Honorable Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, will participate in the discussions and give the closing remarks. Mr. Mondli Gungubele, Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies of South Africa, reflecting the conference’s pan-African scope.

Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria, Opeyemi Adamolekun, noted that the conference will address critical issues at the intersection of technology and governance. “Technology has given ordinary Nigerians unprecedented power to hold their leaders accountable and shape public discourse. The TNCG Conference will explore how we can continue to harness these tools to deepen political engagement and drive systemic reforms that strengthen democracy,” she said.

The conference has also confirmed the participation of prominent speakers including Ousman Kallay (iLAB, Liberia), Mutemi Wa Kiama (Co-Chair, Africans Rising Movement Coordinating Collective, Kenya), Iyinoluwa Aboyeji (MD, Futures Africa, Nigeria), and Hannah Kates (Head Stears Open Data, American in Nigeria).

In collaboration with TASCK, a leading creative talent management organisation, there will be a pitch session for content creators to make governance issues more accessible and engaging. The top two creators will receive awards in cash and kind for their innovative contributions.

The bi-annual, pan-African hybrid conference will bring together policymakers, private sector leaders, academics, students, and civil society actors to explore innovative ways to enhance citizen engagement and governmental service delivery through technology. It will take place at The Zone in Gbagada, Lagos, Nigeria.

The organizers emphasized that while attendance is free, registration is required through tech.newmediagov.ng. They encourage widespread participation from all stakeholders interested in leveraging technology for better governance in Africa.

BudgIT (budgit.org) is a civic organization that applies technology to intersect citizen engagement with institutional improvement to facilitate societal change. A pioneer in the field of social advocacy melded with technology, BudgIT uses an array of tech tools to simplify the budget and matters of public spending for citizens, with the primary aim of raising standards of transparency and accountability in government.

Enough is Enough Nigeria (eie.ng) is a network of individuals and organizations committed to instituting a culture of good governance and public accountability in Nigeria through active citizenship. EiE’s flagship #RSVP Campaign – Register | Select | Vote | Protect is Nigeria’s longest running get-out-the-vote campaign. EiE was an integral part of the #OccupyNigeria movement in 2012 and started the #OfficeOfTheCitizen campaign in 2015 to mark its 5th anniversary.