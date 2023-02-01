Yemi Alade teams up with Phyno for ‘Pounds and Dollars’

Iconic Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has teamed up with a popular indigenous Igbo rapper on the song Pounds and Dollars. Moreso, Yemi Alade has concluded…

Iconic Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has teamed up with a popular indigenous Igbo rapper on the song Pounds and Dollars. Moreso, Yemi Alade has concluded plans to release the visuals of ‘Pounds and Dollars’ which is one of the hit songs from her ‘African Baddie’ EP released late last year.

The song, tagged a prayer song by many because of Yemi’s lyrics which harps on the importance of hard work and prayers, became an instant hit soon after release.

On the track in part of the lyrics, Yemi Alade sang, “What’s gon be is gon be, my mama say, do the necessary and get down on your knees. What’s gon be is gon be, pray every day, do the necessary, your hustle go pay”.(sic)

With this development, some tweeps have aired their opinion about the songstress. For instance, @bayomabenjamin6479, said, “Yemi will never give the world a break it’s hit and hit every month!”

Another user of the microblogging site @DjkingDee254 wrote on his timeline saying, “Yemi Alade songs should be sold in pharmacies since they cure stress”.

‘Pounds and Dollars’ video was shot by Clarence Peters and will be released on all platforms on Thursday.