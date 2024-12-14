Yelutide: Police warn against use of firecrackers in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, has warned against the use of firecrackers (knockouts) during the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

CP Disu, who handed the warning while addressing newsmen at the command in Abuja, on Saturday, said the ban was implemented to ensure the safety of all residents and to protect lives and property throughout the festive season.

He emphasised that the use of items could lead to unnecessary panic and anxiety within the community, adding that it also presented significant risks, including fire hazards and other preventable incidents.

SPONSOR AD

He said anyone found to be violating the ban including sellers and users of firecrackers and fireworks would be arrested and prosecuted.

He also called on community leaders and residents across the territory to encourage in raising awareness about the potential dangers associated with the use of such items.

The police commissioner, therefore, urged residents to continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or violations of this directive to the police through the command emergency numbers via 08032003913 08061581938 and 07057337653.