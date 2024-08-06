Yankari Reserve sanitised to reduce human pollution, safeguard environment

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) has embarked on sanitation of Yankari Game Reserve to evacuate the plastic-related wastes, polyethene and other dirt discharge in the…

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) has embarked on sanitation of Yankari Game Reserve to evacuate the plastic-related wastes, polyethene and other dirt discharge in the reserve as a move to safeguard the environment and protect the wild animals from feeding on them.

State Project Manager of Wildlife Conservation Society, Nura Yusuf Ahmad, who disclosed this during the 2024 World Rangers Day celebration, emphasized the need to protect wildlife as a move to safeguard the ecosystem.

He said WSC, in collaboration with Yankari Game Reserve, chooses to clean the reserve to reduce the human waste like plastic, rubber, leathers and other cabbages.

He said, ‘’Instead of the normal parade and other ceremonies during World Rangers Day, we decided to embarked on environmental sanitation of the reserve because the wastes have its own side effects on the animals.

“The space across the reserve is for the wildlife animals and whenever visitors and tourists visited, they littered the environment.”

Ahmad urged visitors to avoid dumping refuse such as empty bottles of drinks, and sachet water among others to improve the lives of wildlife and natural resources at the game reserve.

Ahmad observed that the security rangers play a crucial role in protecting wildlife, hence the need for the state government to support them with better working conditions and resources.

In his remarks, the General Manager of Yankari Game Reserve, Muhammad Nasiru Yusuf, applauded the Society’s decades of support to the reserve and rangers, emphasizing the importance of rangers in monitoring wildlife and patrolling the reserve.

He appealed to the governor of Bauchi state to recruit more staff that will aid in safe guiding the animals and the reserve.

Speaking on behalf of Rangers, Muhammad Ali Panti, disclosed that the presence of WCS had restored sanity and improve the security of the reserve because, “They’re providing us with tools and equipment to discharge our responsibilities of protecting the game reserve.

“They have also provided us foods, uniforms, patrol vehicles and healthcare service apart from monthly allowances.’’