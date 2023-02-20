✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
City News

Yam seller slumps, dies in FCT council market

A 37-year-old yam seller, Mrs Amina Gambo, has, slumped and died inside the Abaji Area Council Central Market in the FCT.

A witness, Garba Saidu, said that the incident occured on Tuesday around 2pm while the victim was attending to a customer. He said she fell to the ground and was rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

A family member of the deceased, simply identified as Salihu, said the woman, a mother of three, was hale and hearty that fateful day when she left home for the market, adding that her remains have been buried according to Islamic rites.

 

